COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 EAST VINE LEXINGTON, KY 40507

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were CTBI(8.05%), AAPL(4.64%), and MSFT(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

COMMUNITY TRUST & INVESTMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 162,473 shares. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 01/11/2023, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $80.1366 per share and a market cap of $106.50Bil. The stock has returned -23.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 61,111 shares in NYSE:ZTS, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $167.13 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Zoetis Inc traded for a price of $157.35 per share and a market cap of $73.24Bil. The stock has returned -25.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoetis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-book ratio of 15.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.40 and a price-sales ratio of 9.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 223,524 shares in NYSE:BSX, giving the stock a 0.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.12 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $45.51 per share and a market cap of $64.91Bil. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 107.90, a price-book ratio of 3.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.26 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 96,599 shares in NYSE:CCK, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.24 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Crown Holdings Inc traded for a price of $84.63 per share and a market cap of $10.15Bil. The stock has returned -21.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 140,552-share investment in NYSE:DD. Previously, the stock had a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.85 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $74.865 per share and a market cap of $37.07Bil. The stock has returned -8.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.