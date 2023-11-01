Old Port Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $265.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.19%), AAPL(2.08%), and SCHD(1.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Old Port Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 84,910 shares in NAS:BSCQ, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $19.145 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 38,765-share investment in NYSE:NLY. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.2 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc traded for a price of $22.6938 per share and a market cap of $10.62Bil. The stock has returned -18.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-book ratio of 1.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The guru established a new position worth 41,254 shares in FRA:AAYA, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.12 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Annaly Capital Management Inc traded for a price of €20.5 per share and a market cap of €10.41Bil. The stock has returned -14.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-book ratio of 1.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

During the quarter, Old Port Advisors bought 5,070 shares of NAS:MRNA for a total holding of 16,280. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.74.

On 01/11/2023, Moderna Inc traded for a price of $185.8175 per share and a market cap of $71.16Bil. The stock has returned -16.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moderna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,050-share investment in NAS:REGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $629.39 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $706.92 per share and a market cap of $77.05Bil. The stock has returned 13.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.27 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

