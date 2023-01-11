Cigna Earned the #1 Ranking for Corporate Citizenship in the Health Care Industry by JUST Capital and CNBC

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023

2023 Marks the Fourth Year Cigna Named to the JUST 100

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) today announced it earned the #1 ranking among the health care industry in the newly released list of America's Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and CNBC. Cigna placed #16 overall out of over 950 companies, and this year marks the fourth time that the organization has been recognized for its corporate citizenship.

Cigna_Logo.jpg

"We are committed to making a difference for those we serve and for the communities in which we live and work," said Kari Stevens, senior vice president, chief counsel and corporate secretary at Cigna. "Being named among America's best corporate citizens affirms our commitment to our stakeholders and encourages us to keep moving forward in driving transformative change."

Cigna is taking many actions to help improve the health and vitality of its stakeholders, including:

  • Customers: With the urgent and growing demand for mental health care, Cigna has doubled the size of our behavioral health network over the past five years to give customers quicker and more convenient access to clinicians who are equipped to serve their unique needs, ages and languages.
  • Employees: Our employees are dedicated to supporting our clients and customers, and we are dedicated to supporting our employees. In 2022, Cigna expanded its caregiver leave program, which now allows up to eight weeks of paid leave to enable employees to care for a family member with a serious health condition, including care for grandparents and grandchildren in addition to children, spouses and parents.
  • Communities: Cigna's Community Ambassador Fellowship program provides eligible employees up to three months of paid leave and up to $20,000 to support a community-based project. Over 30 employees have been a part of this powerful experience to date. The collective impact of this program reflects approximately 14,000 hours in volunteerism across five countries and a significant investment from Cigna to support community program development and execution.

JUST Capital is an independent non-profit organization widely regarded as the leading platform for tracking, measuring, and improving corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. The JUST 100 is the only ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders as defined by the American public.

For the annual Rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data to evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 issues identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans' attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation is a global health service company dedicated to improving the health, well-being and peace of mind of those we serve. Cigna delivers choice, predictability, affordability and access to quality care through integrated capabilities and connected, personalized solutions that advance whole person health. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Evernorth companies or their affiliates and Express Scripts companies or their affiliates. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits and other related products.

Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has over 190 million customer relationships around the world. To learn more about Cigna, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit www.cigna.com.

Media Contact

Meaghan MacDonald
1 (860) 840-1212
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG84120&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cigna-earned-the-1-ranking-for-corporate-citizenship-in-the-health-care-industry-by-just-capital-and-cnbc-301719485.html

SOURCE Cigna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG84120&Transmission_Id=202301111400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG84120&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.