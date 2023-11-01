Platform Technology Partners recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $193.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.37%), MSFT(4.77%), and SCHD(3.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Platform Technology Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

Platform Technology Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 2,075 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 01/11/2023, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $396.015 per share and a market cap of $297.47Bil. The stock has returned -14.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

The guru established a new position worth 15,469 shares in ARCA:DFAS, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.08 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $53.59 per share and a market cap of $5.10Bil. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

The guru established a new position worth 25,700 shares in ARCA:TAFI, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.8 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF traded for a price of $25.135 per share and a market cap of $108.08Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Platform Technology Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 1,531 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 01/11/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $394.1799 per share and a market cap of $367.46Bil. The stock has returned -14.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Platform Technology Partners bought 12,410 shares of BATS:TTAC for a total holding of 19,098. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.32.

On 01/11/2023, FCF US Quality ETF traded for a price of $47.2236 per share and a market cap of $157.09Mil. The stock has returned -11.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FCF US Quality ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a price-book ratio of 6.21.

