Accurate Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2211 ASHLEY OAKS CIRCLE WESLEY CHAPEL, FL 33544

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1582 stocks valued at a total of $272.00Mil. The top holdings were GLD(7.04%), SHY(3.74%), and USDU(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accurate Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 185,167-share investment in ARCA:SGOV. Previously, the stock had a 10.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.57 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.22 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 13,388 shares in NYSE:AON, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $282.68 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Aon PLC traded for a price of $311.12 per share and a market cap of $64.24Bil. The stock has returned 8.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 5.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC bought 16,881 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 33,213. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 01/11/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $121.8794 per share and a market cap of $384.85Bil. The stock has returned -65.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-book ratio of 9.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Accurate Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 16,768 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 01/11/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $174.7399 per share and a market cap of $55.24Bil. The stock has returned 2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Accurate Wealth Management, LLC bought 23,904 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 29,844. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 01/11/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $157.05 per share and a market cap of $277.83Bil. The stock has returned 18.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-book ratio of 17.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.