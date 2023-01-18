Fiberon to celebrate 25th anniversary in 2023; introduce new products at Virtual Experience

Fiberon invites trade professionals to the third annual Fiberon Virtual Experience, allowing them to explore a collection of new, on-trend products and programs designed to educate homeowners and trade professionals alike. The 2023 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 14, 2023 at fiberondecking.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

Fiberon Concordia composite decking, new Astir Collection in Prairie Wheat. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fiberon to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Throughout 2023, Fiberon will celebrate 25 years in business with customers and associates. Since the first products hit the market in 1998, Fiberon has introduced several industry firsts including a comprehensive stain and fade warranty.

“We are so grateful to all our associates throughout the years, our customers, suppliers and vendors for their support,” said Fenton Challgren, president of Fiberon. “Each person has contributed to our success over the past 25 years, and we’re looking forward to the next 25 – and beyond.”

NEW Fiberon Concordia PE Composite Decking Astir Collection

Influenced by the harmony of beautiful outdoor landscapes, the Concordia Astir Collection features three fresh, nature-inspired colors: Mountain Ash, Seaside Mist and Prairie Wheat. The boards feature a rustic cathedral grain with four-sided embossing.

The Concordia Symmetry and Horizon Collections have been a staple in the market for many years, providing unique colors and high performance, and the Astir Collection expands Concordia’s aesthetic offering. The three new colors update the classics with on-trend looks in the premium PE product tier.

Fiberon 2023 Virtual Experience

Within the Virtual Experience, participants can interact with Fiberon’s full product offering – including decking, railing, furniture, lighting, fasteners and cladding – by changing product colors, simulating the use of smart devices to turn lighting on and off, and more. Informative product videos provide a more in-depth look at each Fiberon product line. A new commercial-focused module showcases Wildwood composite cladding.

This enhanced interactive learning experience fully immerses participants as they discover new and current Fiberon products that can be used to create a beautiful outdoor living space.

“We’re excited to share our new products and programs with our customers in an innovative, engaging way,” said Kate Haws, director of brand marketing for Fiberon. “This year’s Virtual Experience includes new content that allows us to showcase the absolute best of Fiberon.”

The Fiberon 2023 Virtual Experience also includes educational materials and helpful selling tools, and an introduction to the new Fiberon Ascendant platform, launching Feb. 14.

“The Virtual Experience allows us to reach a wider range of trade professionals and offer the programs, marketing materials and training tools that help them best sell Fiberon products to their customers,” said Haws.

The Fiberon 2023 Virtual Experience launches Feb. 14, 2023. Register today at fiberondecking.com%2Fvirtualexperience.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN). Learn more about Fortune Brands Innovations at www.FBIN.com.

