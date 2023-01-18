Quest Diagnostics' Initiatives for Returning to the "Business of Play"

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / More than 2 years following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are eager to resume something like normal life again.

This not only means returning to work and to school: perhaps just as importantly, it also means returning to recreation. Several innovative partnerships are allowing Quest to help people safely return to the activities they love. Here are a few examples.

Quest plays key role in the return of the world's oldest marathon

After being canceled for the first time in its 124-year history due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, runners were once again able to participate in the 2021 Boston Marathon. As the virus continued to race across the country with the introduction of new variants, the 125th running of the marathon faced multiple health and safety challenges. As part of the protocols mandated by the Boston Athletic Association (BAA), the 10,000 athletes as well as organizers, volunteers, and staff were all required to show either proof of vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the race.

At the request of the BAA, Quest was selected to be the sole on-site testing provider offering COVID-19 testing. To provide this high volume of testing, Quest employees were specially trained to work at the race's starting point as registration representatives, specimen collection observers, testers, supervisors, and support staff, playing a crucial role in providing a safer environment for runners, staff, and volunteers alike.

"Quest's involvement in the Boston Marathon was crucial. Without providing a safe environment for runners, the Boston Athletic Association would not be able to conduct this historic race. My eyes well up with tears when I think about the extraordinary job and effort our Quest Diagnostics team took to operate this testing event. "

Gillian Plummer Director, Product Management, Sports Diagnostics

A safe return to the high seas

In mid-March 2020, the CDC issued a "no-sail order" for cruise ships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't until more than a year later, in summer 2021, that the CDC allowed cruise lines to resume operations.

Ensuring a safe return to cruise ships required establishing best practices for health and safety.

As part of these efforts, Quest Diagnostics partnered with Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean, the 2 largest cruise lines in the US, to make pre-board COVID-19 testing more accessible and convenient for guests, offering the reassurance of a trusted national laboratory provider.

Regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, all cruise passengers must present negative COVID-19 test results 2-3 days before embarking. In establishing their program, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Quest understood the importance of testing passengers before they arrived at their ports-thereby avoiding port congestion and the costs and frustration that could result from receiving positive COVID-19 tests at port, preventing guests from being allowed to board.

Instead, the Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Quest testing programs help to streamline pre-cruise preparation. By offering passengers the convenience of receiving quality COVID-19 testing close to home, the program makes testing available at more than 2,200 Quest Diagnostics patient service centers and select Walmart locations, Giant Eagle drive-throughs, and other retail pharmacy testing locations throughout the US.

A return to "Tennis Paradise"

Referred to as "Tennis Paradise" by the tennis community, the BNP Paribas Tennis Open is a professional men's and women's tennis tournament in Indian Wells, CA traditionally held in March. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers canceled the 2020 tournament and rescheduled for October 6 to 17, 2021, turning to Quest for assistance.

Returning safely to the courts and courtside required a multifaceted effort. Quest employees registered all tournament participants and attendees and collected PCR and antigen samples (resulting in >4,500 samples) from all in attendance, including world-class players, coaches, family members, international media, tournament officials, and even VIP world champion tennis legend Billie Jean King. Quest employees tested antigen samples directly on-site and provided results in fewer than 20 minutes. They also sent PCR samples out daily to Quest's lab in San Juan Capistrano, CA.

This was the third world-class tennis event in 2021 for which Quest served as the testing lab for the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) - as part of its ongoing commitment to form innovative partnerships to enhance health, safety, and well- being in all walks of life.

Our continued safe return to all we love

As we learn to live with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and its endemic presence, Quest will continue to develop innovative partnerships to help us all return safely to the recreational activities that form such an important part of our lives.

Read More

84018915-4322-4cda-b5a0-74aef2535d63.png

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734880/Quest-Diagnostics-Initiatives-for-Returning-to-the-Business-of-Play

img.ashx?id=734880

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.