NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Cadence recently announced the recipients of their 2022 Diversity in Technology Scholarship, spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 38 student recipients.
This year, Cadence received a record number of applications. The company was inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations from the applicants. These talented students represent an incredibly bright and diverse generation of future innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in underrepresented communities.
Celebrating the fifth year of the Cadence Women in Technology program and the third year of the Black Students and Latinx Students in Technology programs, Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of their mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry.
Each awardee is currently pursuing a bachelor's, master's, or Ph.D. in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, and electronic engineering. They were selected based on leadership skills, recognition of accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and drive to shape the world of technology.
Cadence believes that each of these gifted young leaders will make an impact on technology throughout their academic and professional careers.
Congratulations to this year's 38 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!
Black Students in Technology
- Abena Boadi-Agyemang, Carnegie Mellon University
- Brian Langat, Stanford University
- Devon Woodfine, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona
- Kingsley Odae, Cornell University
- Kora Hughes, New York University
- Mankanjola Ogunleye, Virginia Tech
- Micky Nnamdi, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Roman Scott, Stanford University
Latinx Students in Technology
- Amelia Churchill, Case Western Reserve University
- Ana Luisa Veroneze Solorzano, Northeastern University
- Cristhian Alexis Roman Vicharra, Texas A&M University
- Davi Valerio de Queiroz Rodrigues, Texas Tech University
- Jorge Quesada, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Nubia Correa, Stanford University
- Omar Armando, University of Texas at Austin
- Patricia Garcia, University of Southern California
Women in Technology
- Adrija Bhattacharya, Georgia Tech
- Aisha Rahman, University of New Mexico
- Alana Dee, University of Washington
- Behnoosh Meskoob, Ecole de technologie superieure
- Cassondra Brayfield, University of California, Davis
- Catherine Lacey, Louisiana Tech University
- Fabia Farlin Athena, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Fatima Ahsan, Rice University
- Gabriela Nawangsari Setawan, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Hena Naaz, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Katie Bishop, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Kimberly Cummings, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
- Maitreyee Sanjiv Marathe, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Margaret Cox, Elon University
- Marziyeh Rezaei, University of Washington
- Nayanika Biswas, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Neha Vinjapuri, Stanford University
- Nibedita Karmokar, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
- Nujhat Tasneem, Georgia Institute of Technology
- Olivia Jo Dickinson, Duke University
- Vidhisha Balachandran, Carnegie Mellon University
- Xinhui Li, Georgia Institute of Technology
