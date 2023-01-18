CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. ( LPLA) today announced that Albert “Al” Ko has been elected to the company’s board of directors as an additional independent director.



Ko serves as chief executive officer of Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial technology company owned by seven of the country’s leading banks, which is best known as the owner and operator of the Zelle payments network. In addition to Zelle, the company’s portfolio of deposit and payment risk management, identity verification, and authentication solutions for banks protect the financial system while delivering delightful experiences to users.



He joins LPL’s board with two decades of executive leadership in financial services and management consulting. Ko previously held senior executive roles at Intuit Inc., a business software company that specializes in financial software, including chief transformation officer. He was also general manager of Mint, a personal finance management app, and head of product for Intuit’s Small Business Group. Prior to joining Intuit, Ko was a management consultant at both the Boston Consulting Group, Inc. and McKinsey & Company, where he advised technology and industrial clients.

“We are pleased to welcome Al as a director,” said James Putnam, chair of the Board. “In addition to a deep understanding of the financial services industry, including institutional risk management, he brings expertise in strategic planning and organizational effectiveness gained from his roles in management consulting. His proficiency in consumer insights, technology and data analytics will be a strategic asset to our company as we continue to focus on the evolving needs of our advisors and institutions.”

“It’s an honor to join LPL’s board of directors,” added Ko. “LPL is a leader in the financial services industry. I am inspired by, and look forward to being a champion for, LPL’s mission to take care of advisors, institutions and financial professionals so they can help millions of Americans build better, more secure futures.”

Ko currently serves on the board of directors of Elation Health, Inc., a privately held healthcare technology company. He received a B.A. from Yale University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve*, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide.

