ALBERT D MASON INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $122.00Mil. The top holdings were ADP(2.16%), GWW(1.83%), and PAC(1.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALBERT D MASON INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 34,610-share investment in NYSE:USAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.68 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, USA Compression Partners LP traded for a price of $20.65 per share and a market cap of $2.02Bil. The stock has returned 29.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USA Compression Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 4.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

ALBERT D MASON INC reduced their investment in NYSE:EURN by 29,696 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.23.

On 01/11/2023, Euronav NV traded for a price of $13.31 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned 44.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Euronav NV has a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 4,299 shares in NYSE:BBY, giving the stock a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.06 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Best Buy Co Inc traded for a price of $85.85 per share and a market cap of $19.00Bil. The stock has returned -13.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Best Buy Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

ALBERT D MASON INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ERF by 22,550 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.03.

On 01/11/2023, Enerplus Corp traded for a price of $16.79 per share and a market cap of $3.77Bil. The stock has returned 49.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enerplus Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ALBERT D MASON INC bought 3,450 shares of NYSE:USPH for a total holding of 10,645. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.16.

On 01/11/2023, US Physical Therapy Inc traded for a price of $86.99 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, US Physical Therapy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

