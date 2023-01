FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (“HighPeak” or the “Company”) ( HPK) today announced that, on January 10, 2023, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2023.



About HighPeak Energy, Inc.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is a publicly traded independent oil and natural gas company, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.highpeakenergy.com.

Investor Contact:

Ryan Hightower

Vice President, Business Development

817.850.9204

[email protected]

Source: HighPeak Energy, Inc.