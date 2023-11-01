CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 271 stocks valued at a total of $1.80Bil. The top holdings were WMT(12.54%), SPY(6.25%), and KO(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC bought 200,000 shares of NAS:COIN for a total holding of 301,400. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.82.

On 01/11/2023, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $43.79 per share and a market cap of $9.94Bil. The stock has returned -81.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 246,598 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 01/11/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $29.85 per share and a market cap of $123.19Bil. The stock has returned -44.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 80,388 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.43 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $110.06 per share and a market cap of $92.91Bil. The stock has returned -27.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-book ratio of 7.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 200,000 shares in NYSE:PD, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, PagerDuty Inc traded for a price of $26.24 per share and a market cap of $2.36Bil. The stock has returned -20.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagerDuty Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.53 and a price-sales ratio of 6.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, CULLINAN ASSOCIATES INC bought 112,881 shares of NAS:EXC for a total holding of 120,068. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.21.

On 01/11/2023, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $44.14 per share and a market cap of $43.86Bil. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

