PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced its inclusion on the JUST Capital 2023 list of America’s Most JUST Companies, which ranks the largest publicly traded U.S. companies on how they perform in the following five categories: treatment of workers, communities, customers, shareholders/governance and environment. PPG has been included on this list since 2018.

PPG ranked No. 20 in the chemicals industry, with above-average scores in the customer, shareholders/governance and environment categories. Within the chemicals industry, PPG ranked No. 1 in pollution reduction, No. 1 for giving back to local communities, No. 2 for ethical leadership, and No. 4 in resource efficiency.

“We pride ourselves on producing industry-leading products and solutions for our customers in an environmentally responsible way,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “In pursuing our mission to protect and beautify the world and further our decarbonization efforts, we also want our work environments and relationships with our communities, customers and shareholders to be world class in every way.”

JUST Capital asked a representative sample of more than 3,000 Americans to compare 20 business issues, producing a reliable hierarchy ranked in order of priority. To produce the rankings, JUST Capital collects and evaluates data from different sources to evaluate how each company performs across each issue according to stakeholder group.

To learn more about PPG’s environmental, social, governance and sustainability efforts and progress, visit sustainability.ppg.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

