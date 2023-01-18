NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of December 30, 2022, short interest in 3,462 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 10,481,618,341 shares compared with 10,247,653,483 shares in 3,476 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of December 30, 2022. The end of December short interest represent 2.82 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 2.84 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,899 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,169,143,779 shares at the end of the settlement date of December 30, 2022 compared with 2,125,199,974 shares in 1,987 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.79 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.62.

In summary, short interest in all 5,361 Nasdaq® securities totaled 12,650,762,120 shares at the December 30, 2022 settlement date, compared with 5,463 issues and 12,372,853,457 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.57 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.51 days for the previous reporting period.





The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

