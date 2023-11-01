Legacy Bridge, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 303 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were WTBA(5.78%), VXUS(1.67%), and MSFT(1.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Legacy Bridge, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Legacy Bridge, LLC bought 7,420 shares of NAS:TSCO for a total holding of 7,490. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.66.

On 01/11/2023, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $221.6 per share and a market cap of $24.48Bil. The stock has returned -0.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-book ratio of 12.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 5,223-share investment in NYSE:V. Previously, the stock had a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.49 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $222.1 per share and a market cap of $470.32Bil. The stock has returned 3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-book ratio of 13.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.29 and a price-sales ratio of 16.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 27,640-share investment in NYSE:DAL. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.76 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, Delta Air Lines Inc traded for a price of $38.18 per share and a market cap of $24.48Bil. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 347.09, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 19,365-share investment in NYSE:GM. Previously, the stock had a 0.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.7 during the quarter.

On 01/11/2023, General Motors Co traded for a price of $37.82 per share and a market cap of $53.73Bil. The stock has returned -38.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Motors Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Legacy Bridge, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:EW by 6,002 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.22.

On 01/11/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $77.71 per share and a market cap of $48.05Bil. The stock has returned -36.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-book ratio of 7.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.64 and a price-sales ratio of 9.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

