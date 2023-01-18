SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its highly anticipated single-family home community, Westlake Vistas, is coming soon to Utah. The VIP list is currently forming and the community’s future sales center, located near the intersection of West Evans Lane and North 800 West in Saratoga Springs, is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

Westlake Vistas by Toll Brothers will offer only 44 single-family homes with mountain, valley, and lake views, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Toll Brothers home designs will feature open floor plans and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces, ranging in size from 3,285 to 4,700+ square feet of luxury living space.

Conveniently located in Saratoga Springs, the community offers easy access to the Mountainview Corridor, major employment centers, and outdoor recreation nearby.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

“We are very excited to bring our stunning collection of award-winning home designs to this very special community,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “Construction is underway, and we look forward to opening for sales in a few months.”

To join the Toll Brothers VIP list to learn more about Westlake Vistas or other Toll Brothers communities across Utah, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

