Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) will release fourth quarter 2022 financial results on January 25, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic)

312-470-0178 (International)

800-396-1242 (Domestic Replay)

203-369-3272 (International Replay)

The access code for the call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EST on January 25, 2023 until the end of the day on February 24, 2023. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

About Elevance Health, Inc.

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner fueled by its purpose to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve more than 119 million people through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on Twitter and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

