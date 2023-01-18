Southern California Edison launched+the+2022+Catalina+Island+Clean+Energy+All-Source+Request+for+Offers (RFO) to solicit bids from interested parties, including project sponsors and developers. The successful offer(s) will be part of the Catalina Island Repower Project and SCE’s long-term clean energy strategy as part of its Pathway+2045+vision+for+carbon+neutrality+by+2045.

The company seeks commercially viable energy solutions, including eligible renewable resources, energy storage, demand response and energy efficiency. This competitive procurement seeks incremental resources that can come online no later than 2027 to serve Santa Catalina Island.

SCE encourages interested market participants to register on its RFO website to gain access to solicitation materials: www.poweradvocate.com%2FpR.do%3Fokey%3D136960%26amp%3BpubEvent%3Dtrue.www.poweradvocate.com%2FpR.do%3Fokey%3D136960%26amp%3BpubEvent%3Dtrue. The deadline to submit offers is May 1.

The company provides electric service to Catalina Island and its 4,100 residents, its commercial and industrial customers and 1 million annual visitors. Since the 1920s, power for the island’s electrical grid has been supplied by diesel generators, with fuel barged in from the mainland.

The Catalina Island Repower Project will help meet the needs of the future generations of customers and visitors while helping to address the state’s clean air and energy goals.

