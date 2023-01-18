PARIS, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq

Euronext Compartment: B

ISIN code: FR0011341205

NBTX

Bloomberg: NANO:FP

Reuters: NANO.PA

Website: www.nanobiotix.com

Date

Number of Shares Outstanding



Total number of voting rights Total voting rights, theoretical1

Total voting rights, exercisable2 December 31, 2022

34,875,872 36,287,449 36,265,331

As a reminder, Nanobiotix has announced on December 21, 2022, that it has ended the liquidity contract signed on October 23, 2012, with Gilbert Dupont. The termination is effective from December 20, 2022, after the close of Euronext market.

According to the article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code, Nanobiotix will make a new monthly publication of the total number of voting rights and shares comprising Nanobiotix’s capital if those figures differ from the information previously disclosed.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The company is leveraging its proprietary nanoparticle platform, including its lead product candidate, radiotherapy activated NBTXR3, to develop a pipeline of therapeutic options designed to enhance local and systemic control of solid tumors with an initial focus on the treatment of head and neck cancers.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

1 The total number of theoretical (or “gross”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting (or “net”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended as shares held in treasury by the Company. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed, in accordance with the AMF recommendation of July 17, 2007.

