Celanese to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on February 24, 2023

1 hours ago
Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results on Friday, February 24, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The Company will hold its earnings call for this quarter a few weeks later than typical due to the ongoing accounting and financial reporting integration of the Mobility & Materials acquisition.

The conference call will be available by webcast at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com or by phone:

Dial-in Number: 1-877-407-0989
International Dial-In Number: 1-201-389-0921
Ask for the Celanese Webcast

Alternatively, to enter the call immediately without waiting for operator assistance, attendees may pre-register for the call by clicking the link below. Once registered, attendees will receive an Outlook calendar invite with the date and time of call, the dial-in phone number and the unique attendee pin which is sent automatically to the email address provided.

Registrant Link: http%3A%2F%2Fservices.incommconferencing.com%2FDiamondPassRegistration%2Fregister%3FconfirmationNumber%3D13735519%26amp%3BlinkSecurityString%3D1373567cfe

The company will distribute its fourth quarter earnings press release via newswire after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The earnings press release and prepared remarks will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

A replay of the conference call will be available on demand on February 24, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. Eastern time until March 10, 2023, 12:00 a.m. Eastern time, at the following number:

Replay Number: 1-877-660-6853
Passcode: 13735519

The webcast replay will be available on demand at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.celanese.com.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit %3Ci%3Ewww.celanese.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005761/en/

