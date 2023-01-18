Kandi Technologies Announces CEO Transition

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

--Mr. Xiaoming Hu Hands CEO Role to Dr. Xueqin Dong--
--Mr. Hu Remains Board Chair and Large Shareholder--

JINHUA, CHINA, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced the appointment of Dr. Xueqin Dong as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 10, 2023. Dr. Dong succeeds Mr. Xiaoming Hu, who resigned for the purpose of Company’s long-term growth training of young management. Mr. Hu will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Chairman Hu commented, “On behalf of Kandi’s Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Dong as our new CEO. We are confident that Dr. Dong’s expertise and experience will enable him to lead Kandi to the next phase of growth while fulfilling Kandi’s mission to contribute to a sustainable future. As I depart the CEO role, I want to thank everyone on our team for their hard work and dedication. Together we built Kandi from the ground up over the past 21 years, yet I think our best years are yet to come. I am excited to see our renewed business momentum, especially in electric off-road vehicles. Under Xueqin's leadership, I am confident that Kandi will reach new heights. As Chairman of the Board and one of the largest shareholders, I will remain dedicated to Kandi's success.”

Dr. Dong said, “I am honored and thrilled to lead Kandi at this critical moment. Our opportunities in China are expanding rapidly as it exits the pandemic era, while our new off-road and cross-over products keep exploring new markets and further developing existing market in the U.S. and other corners of the world. I deeply appreciate the Board’s trust in me, and look forward to leading our team to profitably grow our business and continue our endeavor in the sustainable development.”

Dr. Xueqin Dong has cumulated over 20 years of experience in automobile industry with extensive background in managing teams in the vehicle design, engineering, and development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative products. Dr. Dong was elected as a director of Kandi in December 2021. Previously, he was General Manager of Jiangsu Xingchi Electric Power Technology Co., Ltd. in charge of overall operation and management of the development, production, and sales of electric off-road vehicles. Dr. Dong owns more than twenty patents and has published over ten papers on automobile and electric vehicle engineering technology in China and international academic journals-- with three indexed by the prestigious Engineering Index (“EI”). He has participated in four scientific research projects at the national and municipal level. Dr. Dong earned his Doctor of Engineering degree in Vehicle Engineering from Shanghai Tongji University, Master of Engineering degree in material processing from Nanchang University, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechatronics from Nanchang University in China.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (

KNDI, Financial), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.
Ms. Kewa Luo
+1 (212) 551-3610
[email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODQyNyM1MzUxODcyIzUwMDA2OTkzNw==
Kandi-Technologies-Group-Inc-.png
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.