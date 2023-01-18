Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. ( NYSE:ELS, Financial) (referred to herein as the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) announced today that the Company’s fourth quarter 2022 earnings will be released on Monday, January 30, 2023 after market close. The Company’s executive management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results.

The live audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on our website at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com in the Investor Relations section under Events.

Research analysts and other interested parties who wish to participate in the conference call must register through this link at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to receive the dial-in details.

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “intend,” “may be” and “will be” and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to:

our ability to control costs and real estate market conditions, our ability to retain customers, the actual use of sites by customers and our success in acquiring new customers at our properties (including those that we may acquire);

our ability to maintain historical or increase future rental rates and occupancy with respect to properties currently owned or that we may acquire;

our ability to attract and retain customers entering, renewing and upgrading membership subscriptions;

our assumptions about rental and home sales markets;

our ability to manage counterparty risk;

our ability to renew our insurance policies at existing rates and on consistent terms;

home sales results could be impacted by the ability of potential homebuyers to sell their existing residences as well as by financial, credit and capital markets volatility;

results from home sales and occupancy will continue to be impacted by local economic conditions, including an adequate supply of homes at reasonable costs, lack of affordable manufactured home financing and competition from alternative housing options including site-built single-family housing;

impact of government intervention to stabilize site-built single-family housing and not manufactured housing;

effective integration of recent acquisitions and our estimates regarding the future performance of recent acquisitions;

the completion of future transactions in their entirety, if any, and timing and effective integration with respect thereto;

unanticipated costs or unforeseen liabilities associated with recent acquisitions;

the effect of Hurricane Ian on our business including, but not limited to the following: (i) the timing and cost of recovery, (ii) the impact of the condition of properties and homes on occupancy demand and related rent revenue and (iii) the timing and amount of insurance proceeds;

our ability to obtain financing or refinance existing debt on favorable terms or at all;

the effect of inflation and interest rates;

the effect from any breach of our, or any of our vendors’, data management systems;

the dilutive effects of issuing additional securities;

the outcome of pending or future lawsuits or actions brought by or against us, including those disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission; and

other risks indicated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are unknown, including the duration of the pandemic, the extent of the adverse health impact on the general population and on our residents, customers, and employees in particular, its impact on the employment rate and the economy, the extent and impact of governmental responses, and the impact of operational changes we have implemented and may implement in response to the pandemic.

For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

We are a fully integrated owner of lifestyle-oriented properties and own or have an interest in 445 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 170,245 sites as of October 17, 2022. We are a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust with headquarters in Chicago.

