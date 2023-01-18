Weatherford Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). Prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a press release announcing the results and the associated presentation slides will be uploaded to the investor relations section of the Weatherford website.

Listeners can participate in the conference call via a live webcast. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by registering in advance (which will provide a PIN for immediate access) or by dialing +1 877-328-5344 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-902-6762 (outside of the U.S.) and asking for the Weatherford conference call. Participants should log in or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until February 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-344-7529 (within the U.S.) or +1 412-317-0088 (outside of the U.S.) and reference conference number 8778393.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,500 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 350 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:

Mohammed Topiwala
Weatherford Investor Relations
+1 713-836-7777
[email protected]

