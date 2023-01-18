Crestwood Provides Fourth Quarter Operational Update

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) today announced that it expects fourth quarter 2022 financial results to be impacted by extreme winter weather events that adversely impacted volumes and well connect activity across Crestwood’s gathering & processing assets during the quarter. The severity and duration of these weather events forced producers to contend with surface equipment freezing, widespread power outages, and limited road accessibility, which resulted in well shut-ins, facility downtime, and delays in drilling and completion activity. Compared with previous expectations underpinning prior full-year 2022 guidance, Crestwood estimates fourth quarter Williston Basin gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 15%, and Powder River Basin and Delaware Basin gas gathering volumes to have decreased by approximately 5% to 10%. As a result, Crestwood anticipates that its full-year 2022 financial results will be slightly below previously provided guidance ranges. Crestwood and its producer customers have fully resumed normal operations and expect these volume disruptions to be isolated to the fourth quarter.

Robert G. Phillips, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Crestwood, commented, “As producers battled oilfield services constraints and labor and supply chain issues throughout the year, extreme weather events in the fourth quarter created difficult operational conditions that, when combined, materially impacted forecasted producer drilling and completion activity and drove a lower 2022 exit rate than expected. I am proud of our employees in the affected areas for their commitment to safety and peer group leading customer service during these extraordinary weather events. Through collaboration with our customers, Crestwood’s operating team’s preparation and previous winterization efforts mitigated further volume loss and allowed customers to recover as quickly as possible. As we take a preliminary look into 2023, based on current levels of field activity, which includes approximately 15 rigs running on Crestwood’s gathering systems, and conversations with our producer customers about their 2023 development plans, we continue to anticipate year-over-year EBITDA growth driven by an active well connect program and the full integration and contribution of our Oasis Midstream, Sendero Midstream, and CPJV acquisitions. Combined with an expected step down in 2023 capital expenditures, which will be focused largely on connecting new supplies to our gathering systems, Crestwood's free cash flow profile is poised to grow year-over-year which we will utilize to further strengthen our balance sheet and maximize unitholder value."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. The words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “will,” “shall,” “estimates,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management, based on information currently available to them. Although Crestwood believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will materialize. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied from these forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in Crestwood’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent reports, which are available through the SEC’s EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on our website. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s view only as of the date made, and Crestwood assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Houston, Texas, based Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States. Crestwood is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression, storage and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminalling, and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water. For more information, visit Crestwood Equity Partners LP at www.crestwoodlp.com; and to learn more about Crestwood’s sustainability efforts, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fesg.crestwoodlp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005885r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005885/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.