Majority of Xponential Fitness Brands Rank on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500®

1 hours ago
Xponential+Fitness%2C+Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, has announced that six of its ten brands have earned rankings on Entrepreneur’s 2023 Franchise 500® list, the first time that more than half of the company’s portfolio has been recognized in the same year. The 44th annual Franchise 500 is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, ranking brands based on unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Pure+Barre, Club+Pilates, CycleBar and StretchLab all excelled in these capacities, reappearing on the list at numbers 181, 211, 370, and 397, respectively. Sister brands Row+House and YogaSix also made their debuts at 476 and 494, respectively, cementing Xponential’s position as a high-growth industry leader. Notably, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, StretchLab, and YogaSix lead their respective modalities – Pilates, barre, assisted stretching, and yoga – as No. 1 in their category.

“Each year, Xponential Fitness continues to raise the bar, thanks to our dedicated franchise partners, world-class boutique fitness offerings, and cutting-edge technologies from XPASS to XPLUS,” said Sarah Luna, President of Xponential Fitness. “Landing over half of our brands on this coveted list is a testament to Xponential’s strength and innovation in the boutique fitness industry. With the incomparable support we provide our franchise partners, combined with the creativity and determination of our entire franchise partner and employee base, we are confident that all of our brands can remain their undeniable category leaders.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Overall, Xponential experienced one of its strongest years in 2022, opening 511 studios globally in 2022, including locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Japan, Spain, and the UK. Xponential also sold over 1,000 new franchise licenses in 2022 and signed master franchise and international expansion agreements in new markets including Portugal, Kuwait, Mexico, and the UK. In Q4, 2022, the Company also reached a new milestone, with North American run-rate average unit volumes reaching $522,000. The Company announced a number of strategic partnerships including lululemon, Princess Cruises, C4 Energy®, and Aktiv+ Solutions, among others, marking advances in their mission to make boutique fitness accessible for everyone. In addition to the six brands ranked, the Xponential family also includes Rumble, and BFT, AKT, and STRIDE+Fitness.

To view Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix and Row House in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com%2Ffranchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 10. For more information about all Xponential Fitness brands, visit www.xponential.com.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL FITNESS

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 14 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation’s largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

