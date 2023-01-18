Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) (the "Company" or "Medalist"), a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S., announced that it has received a 180-day extension to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) listing rule 5550 (a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously disclosed, on July 11, 2022, the Company received a deficiency letter from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of Nasdaq notifying the Company that, for the preceding thirty (30) consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s common stock was below the minimum $1.00 per share required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. In accordance with its Listing Rules, Nasdaq afforded the Company 180 calendar days, or until January 9, 2023, to regain compliance.

On January 10, 2023, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that, while the Company has not regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Staff has determined that the Company is eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period, or until July 10, 2023, to regain compliance. The Staff’s determination was based on (i) the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and (ii) the Company’s written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

If at any time during the second compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company with written confirmation of compliance. If compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement cannot be demonstrated by July 10, 2023, the Staff will provide written notification that the Company’s common stock will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal the Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing value-add commercial real estate in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. The Company’s strategy is to focus on value-add and opportunistic commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions. The Company seeks to maximize operating performance of current properties by utilizing a hands-on approach to property management while monitoring the middle market real estate markets in the southeast for acquisition opportunities and disposal of properties as considered appropriate. For more information on Medalist, please visit the Company website at www.medalistreit.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur, including, without limitation, statements about the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s plans to consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the Company’s intention to appeal any future delisting determination. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the Company’s annual and other periodic reports and other documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

