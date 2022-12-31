AB Announces December 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management decreased to $646 billion during December 2022 from $658 billion at the end of November. Firmwide net inflows were offset by market depreciation, driving the 2% decrease. By channel, Institutions generated net inflows while Private Wealth was flat and Retail posted net outflows. During the month, the firm experienced inflows to our low-fee Customized Retirement Strategies ("CRS") platform of $6.4 billion.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)



At December 31, 2022


At Nov 30




2022
















Private






Institutions


Retail


Wealth


Total


Total











Equity










Actively Managed

$

56



$

116



$

46



$

218



$

228


Passive

21



31



2



54



58


Total Equity

77



147



48



272



286












Fixed Income










Taxable

122



54



14



190



192


Tax-Exempt

1



27



25



53



53


Passive



9





9



9


Total Fixed Income

123



90



39



252



254












Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)

97



6



19



122



118


Total

$

297



$

243



$

106



$

646




658























At November 30, 2022













Total

$

299



$

250



$

109



$

658














(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.





















Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of December 31, 2022, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.4% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

