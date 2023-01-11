DFIN Named One of the Best Places to Work for 2023

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023

DFIN Earns Honor Four Years in a Row

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized by Built In as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago and in the U.S. DFIN ranked in the following categories:

  • Chicago Best Large Places to Work
  • Chicago Best Places to Work
  • U.S. Best Large Places to Work

Built In recognizes the top employers across the country with the best total rewards packages, focusing on the benefits that candidates most frequently search for on its platform: remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

Our investment in the total wellbeing of our employees is an ongoing strategy for us.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth year in a row," said Kirk Williams, Chief Human Resources Officer at DFIN. "It serves as validation that the improvements we've continued to make in our benefits and compensation offerings are resonating in the marketplace. Our investment in the total wellbeing of our employees is an ongoing strategy for us."

In congratulating this year's winners, Built In Chief Marketing Officer Sheridan Orr said, "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth, and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)
DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

About Built In
Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. http://www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor's Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.

SOURCE Donnelley Financial LLC

