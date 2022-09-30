Owl Rock Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) ("ORCC") today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after market close. ORCC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 financial results.

Blue_Owl_Logo.jpg

Conference Call Information:

The conference call will be broadcast live at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Events section of ORCC's website at www.owlrockcapitalcorporation.com. Please visit the website to test your connection before the webcast.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: (877) 737-7048
International: +1 (201) 689-8523

All callers will need to reference "Owl Rock Capital Corporation" once connected with the operator. All callers are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call so that name and company information can be collected.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available via a webcast link located on the Events section of ORCC's website for one year, and via the dial-in numbers listed below for 14 days:

Domestic: (877) 660-6853
International: +1 (201) 612-7415
Access Code: 13735293

About Owl Rock Capital Corporation

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2022, ORCC had investments in 180 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $12.8 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl") (NYSE: OWL) and part of Owl Rock, a division of Blue Owl. Owl Rock, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $65.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about ORCC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," "outlook," "potential," "predicts" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond ORCC's control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in ORCC's filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which ORCC makes them. ORCC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Dana Sclafani
212-419-3000
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners
Nick Theccanat
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ84159&sd=2023-01-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/owl-rock-capital-corporation-schedules-earnings-release-and-quarterly-earnings-call-to-discuss-its-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-ended-december-31-2022-financial-results-301719626.html

SOURCE Blue Owl Capital

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ84159&Transmission_Id=202301111641PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ84159&DateId=20230111
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.