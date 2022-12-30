Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of UP Fintech Holding Limited (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) had issued a statement disclosing that UP Fintech “violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades,” and that the Company’s “act of offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China doesn’t comply with the country’s laws and regulations.” According to the article, the CSRC “had discussions with . . . Up Fintech’s senior executives in late 2021 and told them to comply with such laws.”

On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price fell $1.36, or 28.5%, to close at $3.41 per share on December 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased UP Fintech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

