Savaria Announces Appointment of New Board Member

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today that Ms. Anne Le Breton will be joining its Board of Directors effective as of the date hereof.

“We are very pleased to welcome Anne to our Board of Directors. Her leadership skills and human resources experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to support management as they continue taking the necessary steps to ensure Savaria remains a frontrunner in all aspects in the accessibility industry,” said Marcel Bourassa, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Le Breton has over 25 years of experience in human resources and is recognized for her leadership and ability to develop human potential in a fast-growing company. Having worked in the United States and in Switzerland, and with teams based internationally, Ms. Le Breton stands out for her global vision of human capital management and her ability to promote an inclusive culture. Throughout her career, she has developed a strong aptitude for employee engagement and experience, talent management, succession planning and labor relations. Since 2011, she has held various leadership roles at Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. including Vice-President Human Resources Manufacturing Operations, North America; Vice-President Human Resources, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Operations; and Vice-President Human Resources, Global Sales and Manufacturing Operations. Since 2016, she has served as Executive Vice-President, Talent and Culture. She has also served on the Board of Directors of Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc. and holds a degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Montreal.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

For further information:
Marcel Bourassa
President and Chief Executive Officer
1.800.661.5112
[email protected]

www.savaria.com
facebook.com/savariabettermobility
twitter.com/Mobilityforlife


Savaria-Corporation.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.