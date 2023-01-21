LAVAL, Québec, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announces today that Ms. Anne Le Breton will be joining its Board of Directors effective as of the date hereof.



“We are very pleased to welcome Anne to our Board of Directors. Her leadership skills and human resources experience will certainly strengthen the Board’s ability to support management as they continue taking the necessary steps to ensure Savaria remains a frontrunner in all aspects in the accessibility industry,” said Marcel Bourassa, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Le Breton has over 25 years of experience in human resources and is recognized for her leadership and ability to develop human potential in a fast-growing company. Having worked in the United States and in Switzerland, and with teams based internationally, Ms. Le Breton stands out for her global vision of human capital management and her ability to promote an inclusive culture. Throughout her career, she has developed a strong aptitude for employee engagement and experience, talent management, succession planning and labor relations. Since 2011, she has held various leadership roles at Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. including Vice-President Human Resources Manufacturing Operations, North America; Vice-President Human Resources, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Operations; and Vice-President Human Resources, Global Sales and Manufacturing Operations. Since 2016, she has served as Executive Vice-President, Talent and Culture. She has also served on the Board of Directors of Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc. and holds a degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Montreal.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

