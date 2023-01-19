The law firm of Kirby+McInerney+LLP is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI). The investigation concerns whether Super Micro and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Super Micro designs, develops, manufactures and sells server solutions based on modular and open-standard architecture.

On January 10, 2023, market analyst Spruce Point Capital released a report about Super Micro that expressed “grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance.” On this news, the price of Super Micro shares declined by $6.40 per share, or approximately 7.55%, from $84.77 per share to close at $78.37 on January 10, 2023.

