VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce it has entered into an offtake term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Verkor, a low-carbon battery manufacturer based in Grenoble, France, for the sale of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") from the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project ("Chvaletice" or the "Project") in the Czech Republic. The Term Sheet is non-binding.

The parties intend to enter an offtake agreement, where upon the pricing mechanism and minimum tonnages outlined in the Term Sheet, would become binding upon the signing by the parties of a legally binding offtake agreement, together with any other agreements necessary to give effect to the Project.

The offtake tonnages are equivalent to a percentage of the Company’s annual HPMSM production on a take or pay basis. Deliveries are to commence from first production, expected to be in 20271, for an initial tenure of eight years with potential for renewal. The commencement of the initial term shall be subject to successful qualification of the Company’s HPMSM from the Chvaletice Demonstration Plant in Verkor’s supply chain.

Pricing will be based on an index-adjusted western benchmark price, representing HPMSM from a secure, traceable, local European supply source, with excellent ESG credentials and corelates to the Chvaletice HPMSM CO 2 footprint, which is forecast to be approximately one-third of the incumbent Chinese industry. The price for Chvaletice HPMSM will rise and fall proportionally with the movement of a published HPMSM index, on a rolling three-month quotational period. Pricing is subject to a floor price which ensures the Company will meet its project financing debt covenants.

This Term Sheet is the Company’s first term sheet for a long-term offtake. The Company anticipates more term sheets or agreements will follow in the near term as a result of the offtake tender process, which is currently underway.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“This is a major milestone for Euro Manganese and for the European battery value chain. I am immensely proud of the team and their hard work in negotiating the first long-term offtake term sheet, with a pricing structure, from a Western supplier in the high-purity manganese market. Verkor has undertaken due diligence on our completed feasibility study and has placed their confidence in us and in our product. We look forward to supplying to them as they advance on their goals of delivering batteries to their customers, including Renault Group. Together, we are aligned in our pursuit of helping to create a cleaner world by enabling the green energy transition.”

Benoit Lemaignan, CEO of Verkor said: “This announcement is a further concretisation of the efforts undertaken over the last two years to build the future of electric mobility in Europe. Euro Manganese’s project meets our goals of securing traceable, local raw materials which align to European highest ESG standards. I know we can continue to count on them for the next milestone of our development as we make our first gigafactory project a reality.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice project is the only sizable resource of manganese in Europe, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

About Verkor

Founded in July 2020, Verkor is a French industrial company based in Grenoble. With the backing of EIT InnoEnergy, Groupe IDEC, Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Renault Group, EQT Ventures, Arkema, Tokai COBEX, FMET managed by Demeter, Sibanye-Stillwater, Plastic Omnium and BPI. Verkor will ramp up low-carbon battery manufacturing in France and Europe to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles —and electric mobility as a whole — and stationary storage in Europe.

Verkor is developing an enticing business model based on agility, sustainability and governance that is attracting the best talents from around the world. Its strong and agile team continues to grow as new challenges arise. Verkor is leading a unifying project that brings together the best partners for establishing the entire value chain in Europe and ensuring the optimal use of skills and resources. Verkor will draw on these strengths to open its entirely digital 4.0 pilot line in 2023. A model of excellence, competitiveness and resource efficiency, this innovation will be integrated into the Gigafactory due for construction in 2024.

For more information, www.verkor.com

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries - Euro Manganese

Inquiries - Verkor

French Media contact

International Media Contact

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Annual HPMSM production is expected to be 65,000 tonnes in 2027 as the Project ramps up, and then 100,000 tonnes per annum for 24 years once in full production based on the results of the Feasibility Study announced to the market on July 27, 2022.