Renaissance Investment Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $335.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(4.59%), MSFT(4.42%), and AAPL(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought 12,172 shares of NYSE:ABBV for a total holding of 16,093. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 01/12/2023, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $157.17 per share and a market cap of $277.95Bil. The stock has returned 18.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-book ratio of 17.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought 12,700 shares of NYSE:ABT for a total holding of 17,050. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.59.

On 01/12/2023, Abbott Laboratories traded for a price of $113.15 per share and a market cap of $197.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Abbott Laboratories has a price-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-book ratio of 5.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought 4,905 shares of NAS:ENPH for a total holding of 22,166. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 01/12/2023, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $238.82 per share and a market cap of $32.46Bil. The stock has returned 59.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 114.82, a price-book ratio of 53.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 76.66 and a price-sales ratio of 16.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought 12,255 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 21,953. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 01/12/2023, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $85 per share and a market cap of $168.91Bil. The stock has returned 2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 3,484 shares in NYSE:GD, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.97 during the quarter.

On 01/12/2023, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $248.69 per share and a market cap of $68.28Bil. The stock has returned 19.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

