Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable January 30, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable March 30, 2023, to holders of record on March 17, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

– 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable March 13, 2023, to holders of record on March 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

– 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable January 30, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable March 10, 2023, to holders of record on February 28, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable February 21, 2023, to holders of record on February 10, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: %40Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: http%3A%2F%2Fblog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230111005962r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005962/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.