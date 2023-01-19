The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 6, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable January 30, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.900% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable March 30, 2023, to holders of record on March 17, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

– 5.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series U, payable March 13, 2023, to holders of record on March 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $25.00 for each receipt held.

– 4.700% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series V, payable January 30, 2023, to holders of record on January 20, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $23.50 for each receipt held.

– 4.000% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series W, payable March 10, 2023, to holders of record on February 28, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.00 for each receipt held.

– 3.875% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series X, payable February 21, 2023, to holders of record on February 10, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $9.6875 for each receipt held.

– 4.150% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Y, payable February 15, 2023, to holders of record on February 3, 2023. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $10.375 for each receipt held.

Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

