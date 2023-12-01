Sawyer & Company, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 CONGRESS STREET BOSTON, MA 02109

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $203.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.15%), MSFT(3.67%), and TJX(3.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sawyer & Company, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sawyer & Company, Inc bought 10,931 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 20,651. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 01/12/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $144.9 per share and a market cap of $144.90Bil. The stock has returned -38.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 517.50, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Sawyer & Company, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,829 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 01/12/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $133.49 per share and a market cap of $2,123.57Bil. The stock has returned -23.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-book ratio of 41.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.24 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sawyer & Company, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:SYY by 3,376 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.28.

On 01/12/2023, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $80.6 per share and a market cap of $40.85Bil. The stock has returned 4.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 36.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sawyer & Company, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:CAH by 4,603 shares. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 01/12/2023, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $76.52 per share and a market cap of $20.06Bil. The stock has returned 49.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -111.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Sawyer & Company, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:GWW by 465 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $526.22.

On 01/12/2023, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $582.28 per share and a market cap of $29.42Bil. The stock has returned 15.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-book ratio of 12.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.