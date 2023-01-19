Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / Pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-103 with respect to class A common shares ("common shares") of PJX Resources Inc., Mr. Paul Crossett (the "Offeror") announces that, on January 10, 2023, by way of market acquisition, the Offeror acquired direct ownership of 25,000 common shares of PJX Resources Inc. (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.10 per share for a total price of $2,500.

As a result of the acquisition described above, the Offeror now owns or directs a total of 13,370,500 common shares (7,453,000 direct and 5,917,500 indirect), representing approximately 10.04% of the 133,216,488 issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer.

The Offeror further owns a total of 902,647 share purchase warrants of the Issuer. If all of these warrants were exercised, the Offeror would own or direct a total of 14,273,147 common shares, representing approximately 10.64% (calculated on a partially diluted basis) of the 134,119,135 then issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Crossett has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will be filed on the Issuers' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at (www.sedar.com).

