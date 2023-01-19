Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of DCT, PAYA, ALBO, and AMYT

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. ( DCT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of DCT to Vista Equity Partners for $19.00 per share in cash.

If you are a DCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Paya Holdings Inc. ( PAYA)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PAYA to Nuvei Corp. for $9.75 per share in cash.

If you are a PAYA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Albireo Pharma, Inc. ( ALBO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ALBO to Ipsen whereby Ipsen would acquire ALBO for $42.00 per share in cash plus one contingent value right per share (CVR), entitling its holder to deferred cash payments of $10.00 per CVR payable upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Bylvay in the Biliary Atresia indication by December 31, 2027.

If you are an ALBO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Amryt Pharma Plc ( AMYT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMYT to Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. whereby Chiesi would acquire AMYT for $14.50 in cash per American Depositary Share (ADS) of AMYT plus Contingent Value Rights of up to $2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to AMYT’s product Filsuvez® are achieved.

If you are an AMYT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyODM5NiM1MzUxNjg3IzIyMDUwMzY=
Lifshitz-Law-Firm-P-C-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.