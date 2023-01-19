Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Super Micro, Inc. (“Super Micro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMCI) on behalf of Super Micro stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Super Micro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 10, 2023, market analyst Spruce Point Capital released a report about Super Micro indicating, among other things, that Spruce Point Capital "has grave concerns about the accuracy of [Super Micro's] financial reporting and sustainability of its recent stock price performance."

On this news, the price of Super Micro stock dropped more than 9%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

