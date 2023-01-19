Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (“Singularity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGLY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Singularity securities between September and December 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 3, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Between September and December of 2021, Defendants—including Jie who was later revealed to be a convicted fraudster on the run from Chinese authorities—engaged in a scheme of material misrepresentations and omissions to convince Plaintiffs to invest millions of dollars in Singularity’s purported cryptocurrency business that Defendants falsely claimed would earn Plaintiffs “10x” investment returns in a short period of time.

Relying on Defendants’ representations, Plaintiffs agreed to invest over $4.4 million for shares in Singularity pursuant to terms and conditions of a Securities Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) dated on or about December 14, 2021.

However, before the ink was dry on the SPA, Singularity began breaching its provisions.

Within days of Plaintiffs’ monies being wired to Singularity’s bank account, Singularity used those funds to pay off warrants held by earlier investors despite the fact that the SPA had represented that no warrants to other investors were outstanding and that Plaintiffs’ money would be used to further Singularity’s business operations.

Additional breaches of the SPA by Singularity include its failure to file required periodic reports (e.g., Form 10-Q) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), rendering as useless what had been a crucial term of the SPA—namely, the opportunity for Plaintiffs to timely receive unrestricted, free-trading shares of Singularity common stock directly from the issuer at a discount.

Singularity has since categorically failed to cure its regulatory filing deficiencies despite having ample financial resources to do so, thereby further destroying the benefit of what Plaintiffs bargained for in the SPA.

Because Singularity has failed to honor and breached the terms of the SPA, Plaintiffs are currently unable to remove the restrictive legends on their shares of stock and sell them into the public markets. In duping Plaintiffs to make their investment and then immediately breaching obligations under the SPA, Defendants have violated federal securities laws, committed common law fraud, and breached their contractual obligations.

To date, Singularity has failed and refused to return any of the monies that Plaintiffs invested.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful conduct, Plaintiffs are entitled to an award for damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, and the costs of bringing this action.

