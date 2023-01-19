Mountain Valley MD Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer to Advisory Role

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) ( MVMDF) (FRA: 20MP), an early-stage biotech business centered around the implementation, licensing and reselling of key technologies and formulations, today announced that Dr. Azhar Rana, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”), will be transitioning to an advisory capacity effective February 1, 2023.

As announced in its news release dated November 29, 2022 (the “Nov 29 PR”), the Company has been transitioning from a research and development phase to a commercialization focus. Subsequently and as a result, the Company is beginning to align its human capital decisions with a revenue-driven business plan based on the three lines of business described in the Nov 29 PR, focusing on recruiting experienced talent in those particular areas of human, plant, and husbandry animal health commercialization in the coming months.

Dr. Rana joined the Company as CMO in August of 2021 and has made numerous contributions to the organization’s advancement toward its commercialization objectives during his tenure. Dr. Rana will continue to advise MVMD’s management as needed pursuant to an advisory agreement.

“We are grateful to Dr. Rana for his contributions to MVMD and look forward to continuing to work together in his new advisory role as we progress through this next phase focused on our key projects and technologies and the generation of revenues with a view to and our overarching goal to create long-term shareholder value,” said Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation, licensing and reselling of key technologies and formulations:

  • patented Quicksome™ oral formulation and delivery technologies,
  • patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology
  • licensed product reseller of Agrarius™, a novel agricultural plant signalling technology

Consistent with its vision towards “More Life”, MVMD applies its owned and licensed technologies to its work for advanced delivery of molecules for human and husbandry animal applications, including the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more. Additionally, MVMD’s work with Agrarius is focused on generating a positive impact on crop yields and reducing fertilizer usage.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ technology utilizes proprietary formulations and stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering nutraceutical and drug molecules into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally.

MVMD’s licensed Agrairus™ agricultural plant signalling technology that could be capable of application to agricultural crops to naturally increase yields, reduce fertilizer usage, and increase general resilience to pests and climate change.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.MVMD.com.
SOURCE: Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s human capital decisions aligning with its three previously announced business lines; the transition of Dr. Rana’s role from CMO to an advisor and the timing thereof.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the CSE nor OTC has reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

ti?nf=ODcyODYyMyM1MzUyMzk1IzIyMDczNjk=
Mountain-Valley-MD-Holdings-In.png
For further information:
Dennis Hancock
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations @ 647-725-9755
Email: [email protected]
www.MVMD.com
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.