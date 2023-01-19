WTW combines Asia and Australasia into one Asia Pacific, appoints Simon Weaver to head new region

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global advisory, broking and solutions company WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the combination of its Asia and Australasia operations into one Asia Pacific region, effective 1 January 2023.

As part of the combination, former Head of Australasia Simon Weaver has taken on the new role as Head of Asia Pacific. Based in Australia, Simon is responsible for driving business growth throughout the newly integrated region, enabling closer collaboration across the businesses to deliver superior advice, broking and solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital to organisations in the region. The current Head of Asia, Clare Muhiudeen, will retire from WTW in February 2023. Clare will work closely with Simon to ensure a smooth transition.

Reporting to Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at WTW, Simon will continue to hold his existing role as Head of Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) in Asia Pacific.

Pamela Thomson-Hall said: “As clients navigate an increasingly complex and fast-shifting global economy, it is important that WTW maintains its agility and continues to adapt to these changing needs. The creation of a single Asia Pacific region will help to unlock potential synergies across markets and increase operational efficiency.”

“Simon’s leadership across WTW Australasia has been inspirational amid volatile market conditions. I have utmost confidence that his client-first, strategic and forward-thinking approach will foster increased regional collaboration and strengthen the delivery of our client offerings as one Asia Pacific. At the same time, I would also like to thank Clare whose leadership, contribution and dedication has been invaluable to WTW for the best part of 40 years.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Simon Weaver said: “I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead our colleagues across Asia and Australasia under the new Asia Pacific region. This combination will be key to maximising WTW’s ability to connect and collaborate without losing the uniqueness of our business segments. I look forward to contributing to a new phase of growth as we continue to deliver data-driven, insight-led solutions that help companies address today’s complex challenges.”

Simon brings with him over 30 years of risk management and insurance broking industry expertise across the UK, Asia and Australasia. Simon joined WTW in 2015 as head of Singapore and South East Asia and subsequently led the CRB business in Asia and Australasia regions respectively before assuming his current position in 2018.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media contact

Clara Goh: +65 6958 2542
[email protected]


