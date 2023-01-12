Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that Brett Tighe, Chief Financial Officer of Okta, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conference.

25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Presenter: Brett Tighe, Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. EST

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. As the leading independent Identity partner, we free everyone to safely use any technology—anywhere, on any device or app. The most trusted brands trust Okta to enable secure access, authentication, and automation. With flexibility and neutrality at the core of our Okta Workforce Identity and Customer Identity Clouds, business leaders and developers can focus on innovation and accelerate digital transformation, thanks to customizable solutions and more than 7,000 pre-built integrations. We’re building a world where Identity belongs to you. Learn more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

