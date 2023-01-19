Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

2 minutes ago
WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.

Event Details:
Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mhzc65zg
Dial-In:https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee12966deeff406abc886ee96f6bae19

We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the earnings call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.alpinereit.com.

About Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation which is available on our website at http://www.alpinereit.com.

Contact:Matthew M. Partridge
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
(407) 904-3324
[email protected]


WRITTEN BY

