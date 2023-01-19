Xos Launches Xosphere Go™ Mobile Application for Fleet Management

2 minutes ago
Mobile app allows fleet owners and operators to manage the health and performance of their battery-electric fleets on the go

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. ( XOS), a leading technology company which provides fleet services, software solutions, and manufactures Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric commercial vehicles, today announced it has launched its mobile fleet management application, Xosphere Go™, for customers and authorized Xos dealers to manage their Xos vehicle and chargers on the go. Xosphere Go is available to all owners of Xos battery-electric vehicles and is free to download on iOS and Android devices.


Xosphere Go™ mobile fleet management mobile application

“We’re thrilled to make our Xosphere fleet management tool more easily accessible and available now through a seamless mobile platform,” said Christopher Miles, Director of Digital Products at Xos. “With Xosphere Go, fleet owners and operators can leverage their favorite features from the desktop platform to monitor the health and performance of their electric fleet from the palm of their hands.”

Xosphere® is Xos’s proprietary fleet management software purpose-built to minimize the total cost of ownership of electric fleets. It combines Xos’s proprietary hardware and software into a seamless, intuitive platform. With Xosphere, fleet managers are able to effortlessly monitor the real-time health and performance of their fleet, measure and minimize their fleet’s total energy cost, and access service and support directly in the platform.

Current Xosphere customers include leading linen and textile services provider UniFirst, a nationwide fleet management company, and several nationwide parcel delivery operators.


Xosphere Go™ allows fleet owners to manage the health and performance of their electric fleet from the palm of their hand

“As more fleet owners transition to electric vehicles, they need tools to help them understand how to maximize their battery range and maintain battery health, get their vehicles serviced, and how often and how long they’ll need to charge their vehicles,” said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Xos. “It’s our mission at Xos to make this entire learning process and transition electric as seamless as possible and a large part of this ease stems from the intuitiveness and simplicity of our Xosphere platform.”

All owners of Xos vehicles and chargers receive complimentary access to Xosphere and can leverage basic functionalities such as making service requests, receiving service updates, accessing the knowledge center, and receiving online support. A paid subscription of Xosphere includes all the benefits from the complimentary version as well additional benefits, such as access to full service history, telematics like GPS and state of charge signals, vehicle and charger performance reports, and access to the Xosphere Go mobile application.

To learn more about Xosphere, visit www.xostrucks.com/xosphere. To download Xosphere Go on your iOS or Android device, search for Xosphere Go in your native app store.


Xosphere Go™ mobile application

About Xos, Inc.
Xos is a leading technology company, fleet services provider, and original equipment manufacturer of Class 5 through Class 8 battery-electric vehicles. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes of up to 270 miles or less per day. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, visit www.xostrucks.com.

