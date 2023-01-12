Pivotree Unveils New Products to Empower Frictionless Commerce at NRF 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023

Experts in digital commerce, supply chain and data management share their expertise and latest technologies for retailers in 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, announced today it will be unveiling its latest product lineup at NRF 2023, January 15-17, 2023, Booth # 6811. Dubbed Retail's Big Show, NRF is one of retail's most important industry events, organized by the National Retail Federation in the US.

"2022 saw seismic shifts in the retail world as it had to adapt to multiple issues facing the industry globally. From rising inflation, to uncertainty in global supply chains and more importantly an accelerated change in customer expectations largely driven by digital-native GenZ customers, it's safe to say the world of retail is no longer the same," said Bill Di Nardo, CEO at Pivotree. "To respond, brands and retailers must adapt rapidly to provide a consistent customer experience across every channel. It's also essential to keep your brand promises, which makes aspects such as reliable delivery and frictionless shopping critical. These issues can all be managed through a holistic digital transformation approach that's forward looking but inline with the pressures retailers are facing."

Pivotree will present their latest Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering, a revolutionary way to implement, deliver and fund ecommerce projects to digitally transform business operations quickly. CaaS' innovative pricing and pre-composed service packages remove the barriers to entry for any organization looking to digitally transform its commerce business.

Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) is another solution from Pivotree that has been created to tackle burgeoning technical debt while enabling clients to add products at scale, increase speed-to-market and improve data-driven insights. This solution offers turnkey end-to-end enterprise data management that helps our clients with product acquisition, data classification, curation and enrichment, and channel syndication to improve sales and reduce returns.

The latest release of Pivotree WMS (Warehouse Management System) addresses the importance of integrated solutions for complete transparency and control of omnichannel fulfillment. With agility at the forefront, and access to an ecosystem of innovation partners and microservices, Pivotree WMS can increase operational efficiency, reduce cost and respond to demand with future ready, frictionless fulfillment.

Pivotree's team of experts will be available to guide and help retailers grow their business with end-to-end frictionless customer experiences at every stage of the buying journey.

Retailers can pre-book a meeting today with a key executive at Pivotree to learn more about these products, and how to better address the frictionless commerce expectations of your customers. Retailers can also register for a free expo pass from NRF and visit Pivotree at Booth #6811

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com

