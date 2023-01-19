GestureTek Winning Brands Momentum Grows in 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) GestureTek Division www.GestureTek.com is accelerating its 2023 upgrades to hardware, software and licensing for existing customers, now including Space Center Houston. The institution is a science museum that serves as the official visitor center of NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. The Center is receiving GestureTek's latest computer operating system to support Space Center Houston's existing GestureTek installation.

GestureTek originally delivered its patented GroundFX™ interactive floor projection system to Space Center Houston to allow visitors to walk virtually on the surface of Mars, leaving realistic virtual space boot imprints, virtually kicking Mars rocks, and more. GestureTek systems are robust, often lasting many years. However, maintenance upgrades and license renewals are requested by GestureTek client institutions when public interaction with specific systems demonstrate enduring popularity and relevance. GestureTek has also cooperated with NASA on other customized projects, such as creating virtual lunar visitation experiences and immersive interactive space flight in a specially configured NASA travelling exhibit.

Winning Brands' GestureTek Division is the inventor and early developer of an increasingly hot tech sector that aims to control digital displays and devices through body and hand movements. GestureTek's patented technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of visual display systems, across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well known and respected in this market, and enjoys a large installed commercial customer base worldwide. A brief overview of GestureTek's award-winning history in medical and other sectors can be seen in its websites or found in any internet search with the search term "GestureTek". Company websites include: www.GestureTek.com and www.GestureTekHealth.com. Abundant video resources are also available at https://vimeo.com/search?q=GestureTek.

The public's renewed fascination with Mars can be seen at Space Center Houston, with intriguing interactive exhibits, including GestureTek's GroundFX™ interactive virtual Martian landscape experience. GestureTek is a Winning Brands enterprise.

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer chemical products. Winning Brands indicated in its public communications that it seeks to enhance shareholder value by curating additional business ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division is the new home of the GestureTek brand.

