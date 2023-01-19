TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, is pleased to announce that its minority-owned subsidiary, Tech2Heal SAS, has now launched its Alakin ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform. Alakin is a "third-generation" solution that has transitioned beyond one-dimensional remote patient monitoring into a superior, flexible, full-spectrum remote patient care platform that simultaneously addresses the needs of patients, healthcare providers, researchers, administrators, and medical insurers without sacrificing the requirements of any of these stakeholders.

After extensive consultation with early adopters and strategic partners of the Alakin Platform, Tech2Heal recognized that the "standard remote patient monitoring" solution fell well short of the needs of the marketplace, as those solutions tend to focus on a single clinical use which makes the implementation across the clinical spectrum unfeasible. Consequently, Tech2Heal chose to delay the release of Alakin until refinement of its platform addressed the shortcomings of a conventional monitoring system, such as those found in the marketplace today. The result is that Alakin is unique in the market, a best-in-class solution with highly configurable features and an integrated series of tools.

Alakin is a SaaS-modelled comprehensive, ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform targeted for use by healthcare providers and pharma, is natively developed in FHIR standards to guarantee high interoperability, and is fully HIPPA compliant. Alakin consists of a clinical dashboard for multidisciplinary care teams and a conversational mobile app for patient use (IOS and Android). Alakin is available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Arabic, Dutch, German, and Portuguese. The Alakin solution facilitates connected care delivery across any clinical condition, patient profile, and treatment plan, significantly increasing patient engagement while helping to reduce adverse events and relieving medical staff by automating time consuming tasks.

The flexibility of Alakin enables it to easily adapt to any healthcare setting or workflow - from oncology to primary care, from diabetes to hospital-to-home transition, or even post-acute care. This flexibility is possible thanks to a powerful care drag and drop pathway creator. It allows doctors to fine-tune care workflows to their needs and protocols, either creating remote care programs from scratch, or by leveraging existing protocols from ICHOM standards. These workflows are then instantly transformed into a conversational patient app, empowering patients to manage parts of their care journey themselves.

Alakin has highly configurable features and an integrated series of tools unique in the market, such as scheduling management, collaborative tools, embedded telemedicine and chat, a triage dashboard, patient records, a prescription builder, a care pathways studio, and a mobile app for patients.

About Tech2Heal https://www.tech2heal.com/

Tech2Heal is a Paris, France based healthcare innovator specializing in digital health technologies with the objective of creating a compassionate, collaborative and patient-centered healthcare ecosystem. T2H has developed a portfolio of health-tech products and services designed to improve an individual's mental and physical well-being by utilizing a unique blend of proprietary digital assets and remote live counselling.

Tech2Heal's premier products include:

Qookka - clinically supported and evidence-based digital therapy for anxious and depressed patients delivered via a secure digital platform

Alakin - a bespoke, digital ARPC (Automatic Remote Patient Care) Platform designed for healthcare providers and pharma. Assisted self-care become reality for patients and care team members alike.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through strategic partnerships with Health Gauge (100% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 9.44% currently owned), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML) and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

