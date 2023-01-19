New Contract to underpin Public Safety in Mexico

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and greener cities through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that a large state in Mexico has awarded a purchase order for the Company's vehicle recognition AI-driven roadway intelligence software and hardware solutions across 1800 locations.

The State will use Rekor partner IBANOR SA de C.V. ("IBANOR") to facilitate the installation of the Company's software and hardware solution over the next 12 months. "The ability to take an AI-driven approach to real-time, comprehensive situational awareness and predictive analytics to improve public safety across the country is critical to the safety and security of millions of Mexican citizens," said Alejandro Canales, CEO of IBANOR. "We are proud to work with Rekor for the largest vehicle recognition and roadway intelligence deployment in Mexico's history." Previously, the Company announced the City of Monterrey, Mexico, had purchased its hardware and software to increase the safety of its citizens and improve operational efficiencies

"We are delighted to significantly expand our footprint in Mexico with this partnership. Our AI and machine learning will process data at the edge and transforms unstructured HD video streams into valuable insights making our technology a true force multiplier," said Michael Dunbar, CRO, Rekor. "Our goal is to bring superior technology and product solutions to law enforcement agencies across the country and worldwide to help protect and improve the lives of everyday citizens. This substantial contract proves that we landed and expanded our business in Mexico."

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) is a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing innovative solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and greener. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure that is essential for smart mobility. With its disruptive technology, the Company delivers integrated solutions, actionable insights, and predictions that increase roadway safety. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

