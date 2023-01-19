BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR), an innovative developer and provider of alcohol detection and safety to multiple billion dollar markets. The report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit https://bit.ly/3XqIw0Y.

SOBR Safe, Inc. ("SOBRsafe™") is a developer and provider of a cutting edge, proprietary touch-based offering that delivers identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud reporting. Available in multiple form factors, and targeting multiple billion dollar markets, SOBRsafe's products are designed for deployment in commercial fleet & facilities, alcohol rehabilitation, and probation management, along with young drivers. The SOBRsafe products help identify and prevent workers or drivers from operating while intoxicated, thereby potentially saving lives and reducing company liabilities. The Company's platform is a first-to-market, proprietary touch-based transdermal technology that provides subject identification via biometry, which is followed by alcohol detection. Results are provided in seconds and virtually reported instantaneously to the SaaS platform.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the Company's competitive positioning, strategic and operational inflection points, and the potential future impact of these events on the Company and its valuation.

Disruptive Technology and Approach, Growth Opportunities to Drive Valuation

Goldman commented, "With the origin of the first breathalyzer used for alcohol detection nearing 100 years ago, the market has been begging for a 21st century change for years. SOBRsafe is positioned to be a disruptive force in this alcohol detection and safety arena and could emerge as a new standard bearer in the coming years. SOBRsafe's devices and technology are just scratching the surface of deployment in multiple, billion dollar markets including justice, fleet and workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, youth drivers and others. The proprietary, preventative approach is swift, accurate, touch-based, hygienic, and could reduce insurance costs and liabilities."

Early Revenue Firm Signed on New Distributor with Broad Reach, and Key Order

"Just launched in 2022, SOBRsafe has 9 distributors and 6 customers, with more in the pipeline.The Company now has access to 52,000 potential users via its current channels and this hit list is primed to grow substantially in 2023," according to Goldman. "Plus, SOBRsafe is set to launch SOBRsure™, a unique, personalized, wearable version of its technology, for which it already has 1,150 in orders. This offering targets the outpatient alcohol rehabilitation segment and customers are able to procure insurance reimbursements for them as SOBRsure provides continuous monitoring, GPS tracking, and other notifications."

Great Entry Point for Emerging SaaS Player

"The Company's SaaS-based recurring revenue model should lead to high gross margins and operational visibility. SaaS companies have enjoyed some of Wall Street's highest valuation multiples. Our current model projects exponential top-line growth. We forecast $3.5M in revenue in 2023 leading to a 174% jump to $9.6M in 2024, with operating profit set to commence in 2025. In addition, our price target is a major increase from current levels but still below its 52-week high. This target is based on a SaaS industry index and its average forward 12-month price/revenue valuation," Goldman noted.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on SOBR Safe, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from SOBR Safe, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. A Speculative Buy rating for our covered companies is defined as a company that we believe exhibits the potential to generate outsized returns despite inherent, above-average business, market, or financial risk. To download this research report, or any of our research, view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.goldmanresearch.com. In 2023, Goldman Small Cap Research (GSCR) was compensated by a third party in the amount of $4000 for a research report production and a press release.

